Where Will Muschamp ranks among the highest paid coaches in the country

South Carolina’s football program is going through tough times, coming off a 4-8 season and looking at long, long odds to reach .500 this year.

And that’s a hard spot for one of the 25 highest paid coaches in the country.

USA Today released its updated database of college football coach salaries and the Gamecocks head man was listed at 22nd nationally. That only ranked ninth in the SEC, a reminder of the financial concentration in that league.

His salary this year is listed at $4.37 million after a reduction because of the pandemic. His listed base salary is $4.6 million, though based on a change in the contract last December, that should actually be $4.4 million.

Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron lead the country in salary after adjustments for the pandemic.

His buyout is listed as 25th nationally, but is listed as more than $15 million rather than the $13.4 million after his contract was adjusted. That would drop him three spots.

South Carolina’s athletic department was at one point, facing a projected deficit of more than $40 million.