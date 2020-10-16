South Carolina-Auburn football prediction: The first big opportunity for Gamecocks

The easiest place to start is this: Auburn is vulnerable.

The Tigers have played some solid teams thus far, but after a dogfight they should’ve lost to Arkansas. It’s not clear what exactly that says about either team, but it, and the line sitting at a field goal, at least give the sense South Carolina should have a good shot when the teams face off at noon Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks looked good in spots against Vanderbilt, but that was an already-bad team with 56 players available. Maybe that performance says something, maybe not.

In any case, going up against the No. 15 team in the land might have some ancillary benefits. The Gamecocks have three wins against ranked teams in the Will Muschamp era. Adding another in a year when victories will be at a premium would be a boost (USC will also have a chance to beat an ailing LSU team on the road next week).

If South Carolina is to win, it will have to shore up a defense that has sprung leaks in spots. Auburn is only 58th nationally in yards per play, but it did play a few good defenses and boasts a five-star QB (Bo Nix), a near five-star tailback (Tank Bigsby) and one of the fastest receivers you’ll find (Anthony Schwartz).

The Gamecocks’ success this season will be measured in how often they can take advantages of chances in close games. They missed the first one of those in the opener against Tennessee, and now the next one is right in front of them.

The pick: Auburn 24, South Carolina 21

Next USC football game

Who: Auburn at South Carolina

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN