First look: Top story lines, betting odds for South Carolina vs LSU football game

Coming off an upset victory against then-No. 15 Auburn, the South Carolina football team will look to move above .500 in a tough road battle at LSU.

South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Line: LSU by 7

Three story lines for Gamecocks vs. Tigers:

1. If you believe in such things as momentum, the Gamecocks would appear to have it on their side heading into this contest. USC is coming off two straight wins, including an upset over No. 15 Auburn on Saturday. LSU, meanwhile, has lost two of three games this season, and the Tigers’ most recent game against Florida was postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases on the Gators. The Gamecocks haven’t defeated LSU since 1994 — but they also hadn’t defeated Auburn since 1933 before Week 4’s win.

2. Of course, the Tigers are the reigning national champions and should not be discounted no matter what their record may be. Though quarterback Joe Burrow is no longer leading the offense, the Tigers continue to put up points in a hurry, ranking third in the SEC with 467.3 yards per game and 38.7 points per game. That offense will be one of the toughest tests yet for South Carolina’s banged-up secondary, which relied on veteran corner Jaycee Horn to shut down Auburn.

3. The Tigers have played — and lost — in two shootouts this year. To win, the Gamecocks will need to keep pace. Under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, USC ranks sixth in the SEC with 30.5 points per game. So far, the offense has run through two players: running back Kevin Harris and wide receiver Shi Smith. Harris ranks third in the conference with 409 rushing yards in what has evolved into a run-heavy Gamecocks offense.

Three LSU football players to watch

1. Replacing national champion and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is no easy feat, but junior quarterback Myles Brennan has been up to the task. Despite playing one fewer game, Brennan ranks fourth in the SEC with 1,112 passing yards and has thrown 11 touchdowns to three interceptions.

2. Junior receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been Brennan’s top target and is coming off a monster game against Missouri in which he caught 11 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Marshall sports a similar frame as Auburn’s Seth Williams, and it’ll be worth watching whether Jaycee Horn shadows Marshall like he did Williams.

3. A consensus All-American as a freshman, sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the rising stars in the game on the defensive side of the ball and could present problems for USC quarterback Collin Hill.