Gamecocks star Jaycee Horn named national defensive player of the week

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn picked off the first two passes of his career this Saturday.

On Sunday, he picked up a national award after USC’s 30-22 upset of Auburn.

The Gamecocks star was named National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

He made four tackles, broke up three passes in addition to two takeaways. Auburn’s Bo Nix targeted Horn 11 times, with only four getting completed.

According to a school release: “Horn is the fifth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since Israel Mukuamu in 2019. The others were quarterback Stephen Garcia (2010), linebacker Melvin Ingram (2011) and safety D.J. Swearinger (2012).”

Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
