Kirk Herbstreit picks Gamecocks, Jaycee Horn among top performers this week

Yes, two of his sons attend Clemson, but ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave a little shine to South Carolina football after its upset of Auburn this week.

The former Ohio State quarterback ranked the Gamecocks as his fourth-best performing team of the week and star corner Jaycee Horn as the fifth-best performing player.

The win was South Carolina’s first against a ranked team since Gorgia last year and third against a ranked team in the Will Muschamp era. It was also the program’s first win against Auburn as an SEC team and the first since 1933.

Horn was a key factor in that breaking up four passes, picking off two, the first interceptions of his career, and making four tackles. Auburn consistently threw his way, and for the most part, he was dominant.

The Gamecocks head LSU this week.

South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Line: LSU by 7