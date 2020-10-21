The GoGamecocks Podcast: USC got one upset vs. Auburn. Can it get another vs. LSU?

South Carolina upset No. 15 Auburn at home this past weekend. Now, the Gamecocks have a chance to win their third in a row and knock off the defending national champions when they go on the road to face LSU.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, sports reporters Ben Breiner and Greg Hadley break down the stellar play of cornerback Jaycee Horn against Auburn, discuss what a 2-2 record means for USC’s state as a program and preview where Carolina might have some advantages in this Saturday’s game.

