LSU coach doesn’t think starting quarterback will play against South Carolina

South Carolina will likely face a pair of freshman passers at LSU this weekend.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday that he didn’t think starting QB Myles Brennan will play against the Gamecocks. The final decision will be made Thursday. His offense will play either freshman Max Johnson or T.J. Finley and probably will play both.

“Right now we don’t think he’s going to play,” Orgeron said. “It doesn’t look like he’s going to play.”

Brennan has not practiced this week.

Brennan was hurt in a collision near the goal line against Missouri. He has an unspecified lower body injury. Orgeron said Brennan played out the rest of the game on adrenaline.

Johnson was a four-star recruit and offers a dual threat look, while Finley is bigger at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, but less mobile. That won’t lead to any changes in scheme.

“Same offense,” Orgeron said. “We’ve been running the same plays. Nothing’s changed much because that’s what they’ve been running.”

As a high school senior, Johnson threw for 2,143 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is the son of Super Bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson. Finley posted 2,738 yards, 21 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns as a high school senior.

Even as they’ve started 1-2, the Tigers offense has been explosive. The Gamecocks and Will Muschamp are coming off clogging up the Auburn attack in an upset win in Columbia.

South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Line: LSU by 7