One Gamecocks defender out vs. LSU, two more ready to go, Muschamp says

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) attempts to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) attempts to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26. Travis Bell

Will Muschamp announced the waiting game with Israel Mukuamu should be over.

After the veteran missed last week against Auburn, the South Carolina football coach said he should be ready to go. He also plans to have linebacker Jahmar Brown available, though corner Cam Smith will be out.

“Israel is ready to go,” Muschammp said. “He had a really good practice Wednesday and a really good day (Thursday) moving around.”

The Gamecocks have been without Mukuamu since early on against Vanderbilt. A groin issue has prevented him from playing a full game in any South Carolina’s four contests.

Brown has missed every game this season with a nagging knee injury. If he does indeed return, it will bolster a group that has faced attrition after starter Sherrod Greene was lost to a fractured him and Spencer Eason-Riddle tore his ACL.

Smith caught a cleat to the heal and required stitches. He went to the hospital as a precaution against infection, but was released after a few days.

The Gamecocks will also be able to debut wide receiver Jalen Brooks, who got an NCAA waiver this week. Muschamp said he expects Brooks to play this week at LSU.

