Not much goes right for USC in the Bayou as LSU delivers gut punch to Gamecocks

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) is brought down by LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. AP

Throughout the week, things seemed to be going well for South Carolina football. But that situation always leaves a lingering sense that things might be going too well.

The Gamecocks got a new playmaker in Jalen Brooks. LSU had lost a starting quarterback in Myles Brennan. The defending national champions were reeling with a 1-2 start. Meanwhile, South Carolina had just pulled in a big win over a ranked Auburn team.

It seemed as if things might be too good to be true. With how South Carolina played for 60 minutes in Tiger Stadium, all the good vibes came crashing down.

The Gamecocks dropped a 52-24 game to an Ed Orgeron-led team that had taken upsets against Missouri and Mississippi State in two of its first three games. Missed tackles turned a third down catch behind the sticks into a 51-yard score. A stared down interception became a long pick-six.

“We got outcoached and outplayed. Call it like it is,” Will Muschamp said afterward. “We just didn’t play well defensively.”

By the end of the second quarter, the Gamecocks (2-3) had been outscored 21-3. They had to play catch-up the rest of the day. They got to within 31-17, then gave up a kick return TD, on a muffed return, to start a 21-0 LSU run.

The Tigers (2-2) had a quarterback seeing his first game action in freshman T.J. Finley. He led his team on four scoring drives of nine or more plays (plus a five-play TD drive for good measure), and missed only four of his first 18 passes.

“Hats off to him. He came in and did his job,” USC linebacker Ernest Jones said of Finley. “I really didn’t expect anything different. He had his opportunity and he capitalized on it.”

South Carolina was led by a fifth-year passer steeped in the offense, but he had as many completions as sacks taken (three) before the deficit was up to 21.

That period featured two missed Gamecocks field goals, an interception on each side, and South Carolina turning first and 10 on the LSU 31 into a third and 24.

The Gamecocks will be off next week.

“We’re going to start Tuesday morning and get ready for the stretch run,” Muschamp said.

USC-LSU game moments

Play of the game: Eli Ricks’ pick-six in the second quarter. The Gamecocks were down 14, but had pushed ball to the 44-yard line. Hill waited a beat on a short route and Ricks, who was playing tight, jumped it badly to extend the lead to three scores.

Stat of the game: Six. The number of yards the Gamecocks got on non-big plays in the first half. USC had six explosives, but hardly moved on the other 15 chances.

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Tigers

▪ With a backup QB in, the Tigers expertly relied on their talent. They didn’t ask him to do too much in terms of dropback passing. LSU let a good offensive line lean on USC and mixed in RPOs and crossing patterns to great effect, letting talented receivers draw penalties or make plays.

▪ South Carolina’s secondary is still on the inconsistent side, with a smattering of busted coverages and poor tackling in spots. They also complicated things with a set of penalties that helped the Tigers move down the field.

▪ The Gamecocks had been great stopping opponents on third downs early in the season, but that was an issue early. LSU converted five of its first six, and its first three drives went 16, 10 and 9 plays, all for scores.

▪ USC allowed a kick return touchdown for the first time since the Western Carolina game late in November of 2017. Will Muschamp’s squad allowed three kick return touchdowns that season.

Next USC football game

Who: Texas A&M at South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network or ESPN