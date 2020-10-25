South Carolina’s plans for quarterbacks, Collin Hill during bye week

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill had a rough night at LSU — that much is clear.

The veteran and Colorado State transfer took numerous sacks, and while the offense generated some explosive plays, there wasn’t much in the way of consistent drives. Asked about his play after the game, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he needed to watch the film.

After getting that chance late Saturday, Muschamp said he still thinks Hill gives the Gamecocks the best chance to win. Reserves Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty, however, will get more work than usual during the bye week practices.

On the interception that was taken back for an LSU touchdown, Muschamp noted that Hill deserved some blame, but wide receiver Jalen Brooks also had to finish the route. The coach said two of the five sacks were from Hill holding the ball too long, two were because of good coverage and one was a busted screen.

Hill connected on 12-of-22 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That pick was taken back for a touchdown and looked like a play where Hill waited a beat on an in-breaking route and saw the slant jumped.

Overall, the Dorman High School (Spartanburg) product has thrown for more than 1,000 yards in five games. He’s sixth in the SEC in passing yards.

Hill came over with Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo from Colorado State this off-season. Hill’s deep knowledge of the new offense helped him hold off Hilinski, an incumbent starter and true sophomore who did not play against against LSU, even deep in the blowout.