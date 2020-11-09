2 in Aggies program positive with COVID-19 after South Carolina trip, Texas A&M says

For the second time this season, South Carolina football had a close call with a team that is dealing with COVID-19.

On Monday, Texas A&M announced a pair of coronavirus positives, one student and one player, who both traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina lost the game 48-3.

A text to a South Carolina spokesman went unreturned as of publication, but in the previous incident the school said it had trust in its thrice-weekly testing regime.

The Gamecocks dealt with a similar issue with Vanderbilt earlier this season. After the Gamecocks beat the Commodores, Vandy announced a new batch of positives that prevented them from playing games.

This story will be updated.