Why South Carolina, Muschamp aren’t too concerned with Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 issues

For South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp, every call from trainer Clint Haggard is nerve-wracking. In 2020, that call might mean USC is losing a player for 10 days or longer because of COVID-19. Or Muschamp might find out he has the virus himself.

But a few days after his team faced Vanderbilt, which turned around and had to postpone its next game because of too many coronavirus cases and subsequent quarantine issues, the fifth-year Gamecocks coach isn’t too concerned.

“Clint Haggard called me and said that there was no contact tracing through the game” that would affect the Gamecocks, Muschamp said. “They’ve checked that through some device that they have. So we test a lot. We tested (Sunday), again this morning.”

He noted that the program is testing about 350 people three times a week. The school hasn’t changed anything coming off the news the Vanderbilt-Missouri game had to be moved back to December.

The Commodores played 54 of 56 available players against the Gamecocks. They are now down to 50, below the SEC threshold of 53 needed to play.

In a statement from USC on Monday, the school said: “Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols — three times each week.”

In terms of game day execution, this news doesn’t change much for USC. Food for pregame and night-before-the-game meals are still only handled by the program’s staff.

Even with Muschamp and players expressing confidence after the news of Vandy’s issues, there’s always the looming worry with the virus that has disrupted so much.

“We’ve had a lot of issues with it,” Muschamp said. “It’s hard. ... We’re all dealing with the situation that we’re in and we’re making the best from it. But it is very nerve-wracking as far as dealing with some things that are totally out of your control.”

Next game: South Carolina (1-2) vs Auburn (2-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: ESPN

Line: Auburn by 3.5