How South Carolina is balancing Hill, Hilinski reps, what factors will win the job

South Carolina tight end Nick Muse joked his math brain wasn’t working at its peak Tuesday after he’d been asked about quarterback reps.

He guessed veterans Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski were each getting about 35 percent of the snaps, which would leave about 30 for freshman Luke Doty, but then fell back to saying each was getting about one-third. That’s in practice one of three for the week, plus walkthroughs on Friday and Saturday.

About half an hour later, his coach, Will Muschamp laid out the plan.

“Both quarterbacks, Collin and Ryan, both have got equal reps,” Muschamp said. “We have a package for Luke, with Colin and Ryan being so similar skill set wise, both guys did a good job today.”

Muschamp re-opened the signal caller job up after the offense struggled mightily against Texas A&M with Hill at the helm. He’s been the starter all year, after transferring from Colorado State and beating out Hilinski, who started 11 games as a true freshman last season.

The phrasing Muschamp used Tuesday pointed to it mostly being a battler between Hilinski and Hill. The coach said there wasn’t a timetable but a decision likely won’t be made until after Friday’s walk-through.

Both quarterbacks said the standard things about wanting to compete and work through the process.

“As a competitor, you want to play, but it’s a bottom-line business,” Hill said. “Unfortunately we’re 2-4. It’s like I’ve said all along, that’s not my decisions to make.”

“We all are just competing like we’ve been doing,” Hilinski added.

Each passer, as a well as other players, have grown through the course of the past few months with how everything has gone. Hilinski empathized with the heat Hill has taken as an embattled starter. Hill admitted it was a different feeling going through practice splitting reps as compared to having all the starter’s reps with an eye forward toward a game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The players shared that Tuesday morning, Hill shared a devotion from the story of Noah in the Bible — he maintained faith in his task despite those around him doubting.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the feel inside the quarterback room.

“We try to create a competitive atmosphere all the time,” Muschamp said. “And I know Mike does a great job of pushing that position and having those guys game-ready in all situations. Luke is always, maybe for the last month, month and a half, maybe six weeks, has been getting the lion’s share of reps at quarterback in his package in the things that we do, trying to bring that along. ... And Ryan and Collin are getting reps in what I guess you would say is our mainstay offense.

“It’s been a very competitive room on and off the field in my opinion.”

Muschamp said the main factor that decides who gets the start Saturday will be decision making, whether it be in the run game, in protections or in changing plays. Beyond that, completion percentage and accuracy will carry weight. Practice work in third-down work and one-minute situations this season will be big in the decision.

Hill has thrown for more than 1,100 yards this season but has not been efficient. It hasn’t helped that the stable of play-makers has been thin and the offensive line has had issues. Hilinksi threw for more than 2,300 yards last season in 11 games, often being called upon to throw again and again on an injured knee.

Doty was in high school last year, winning S.C.’s Mr. Football award and leading Myrtle Beach to an undefeated record before an injury knocked him out early in the playoffs.

The quarterbacks know the stakes and what they’ll ultimately be measured on as they look toward facing an Ole Miss team with a vulnerable defense.

“We’ve got to win football games, at the end of the day,” Hilinski said.

Muse said there have been a few schematic tweaks this week, and that each player is bringing a bit of his own style.

“It’s just to focus on what Ryan can do, (while) at the same time, keeping Collin intact and keeping him in the offense, just so he doesn’t fizzle out. But I think it’s mostly the older guys. I think Luke is gonna do what Luke does. If he gets put in, he’s going to make a play,” Muse said.