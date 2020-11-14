The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina starter not in uniform for Ole Miss game

Oxford, Miss.

South Carolina’s football team is going to have to avoid a shootout with Ole Miss, and the Gamecocks will be short at least one key face.

Starting defensive end Aaron Sterling was not in uniform before the Gamecocks’ SEC game against the Rebels. This is the third game he’s missed this season with a nagging knee issue.

For the season, the smaller end has nine tackles and half a sack. Tonka Hemingway likely takes his place in the lineup.

USC won the last meeting with Ole Miss 48-44 in 2018.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be on SEC Network. USC and Will Muschamp are 11-point underdogs to Lane Kiffin’s squad.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service