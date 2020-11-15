Gamecocks open as underdogs against one of the lowest-rated opponents on the schedule

This week was supposed to be one of the South Carolina football team’s best chances to pull off a win this season.

To make it happen, they will have to do it as an underdog..

Missouri open as a one-point favorite on the road in Columbia, and the line was quickly bet up to six according to Vegas Insider. This is Eli Drinkwitz’s first season with the Tigers, but he did lead Appalachian State to a win in Williams-Bruce stadium last season.

The Gamecocks (2-6, 4-3 against the spread) are coming off a shootout loss at Ole Miss and have given up 159 points in their last three ball games. USC covered in its first four outings, but lost the past three by at least 17 points each.

Missouri (2-3, 3-2 ATS) has upset LSU and smothered Kentucky this season, lost to powerful Alabama and Florida and took a rather one-sided loss to now-reeling Tennessee. The Tigers had to postpone last week’s game because of COVID-19 issues.

Last week, Drinkwitz was non-committal if he thought those issues would extend into this week.

Assuming the game is played, it starts a two-game homestand for USC.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network alternate.