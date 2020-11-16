Connor Shaw steps in as Gamecocks’ QBs coach in interim role

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo moved up to fill the head coach role after Will Muschamp was fired as South Carolina head football coach.

His replacement as quarterback coach will be a familiar one: Connor Shaw.

The greatest quarterback in program history is in his first year in an off-field role and is stepping up as a 10th assistant coach, Bobo announced Monday. He previously coached at Furman for a short stint.

“I haven’t been in the offensive staff room for more than 5 minutes (Monday),” Bobo said. “So some things need to be handled throughout the day and maybe in practice on offense this year. The role expands as head coach, and Connor is going to assume those duties”

Bobo was also asked about potentially shuffling things on the defensive side of the ball after things have gone badly there, allowing 159 points the past three games.

“I’m gonna look at it, look at everything,” Bobo said. “And again goes to what gives us the best chance to win the ballgame this coming Saturday against Missouri.”

Shaw replaced Marcus Lattimore as director of football student-athlete development in January. He had been a consistent presence in the quarterback room this year.

Shaw was the quarterback for most of South Carolina’s runs of three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011-2013. He threw for 6,074 yards, 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and ran for 1,683 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Shaw had stints with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. After his NFL career ended, he bounced between different opportunities, including time with Colonial Life and the short stint at Furman.

South Carolina had to shift staffs after Muschamp’s first two regular seasons. In 2016, Shawn Elliott left for Georgia State and John Latina filled in. After the 2017 regular season, Muschamp fired offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, which led to Bryan McClendon calling plays and Bobby Bentley coaching quarterbacks.

Gamecocks starting quarterback Collin Hill found out about the news at a Zoom press conference Monday, but he said he liked the move.

“I love Connor,” Hill said. “We’ve got a good relationship. Got here in January and really gotten pretty close. So it’s been great to get to know him and just talk to a guy that’s been in my shoes before.”