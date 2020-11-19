The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

USC Gamecocks Football

Another Gamecocks playmaker is done for the season, Bobo announces

The South Carolina football team will be without tight end Keveon Mullins for the rest of the season.

Mike Bobo announced the news Thursday night during his appearance on Carolina Calls. It’s his first appearance as Gamecocks interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired Sunday.

Mullins had three catches for 110 yards on the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain against LSU, which required surgery.

The redshirt freshman moved positions from wide receiver in the offseason.

Bobo also said that freshman defensive tackle Alex Huntley was still dealing with a sprained ankle and will miss the Missouri game as well.

He added fullback Adam Prentice had a sore throat and was held out of practice as a precaution. Jalen Brooks landed awkwardly making a catch and is dealing with back spasms. He should be good to go, Bobo said.

Bobo has announced earlier in the week that defensive end Aaron Sterling and outside linebacker Brad Johnson were done for the season. That, combined with opt outs from Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Makius Scott and R.J. Roderick led the team to move running back Zaquandre White to safety and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes to defensive tackle.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service