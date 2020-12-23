Starting Gamecocks defender puts name in transfer portal

Jammie Robinson stepped right on campus and quickly into the starting lineup for the South Carolina football team.

Two years and one coaching change later, he appears to be stepping right out.

Robinson, a versatile safety/nickel, who was one of the more consistent players the team had in the secondary in 2019 and one of the only healthy ones in 2020, has put his name in the transfer portal. The coach who recruited him, Will Muschamp, was fired in November and the program’s new coach, Shane Beamer is on the way in.

But he will not be Robinson’s new coach.

The product of Lee County High School in South Georgia, made 74 tackles, picked off one pass and broke up four more as a sophomore. He had 62 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble forced as an All-SEC freshman.

His departure is part of a near-total reload of the secondary, which saw corners Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu leave for the NFL and safety R.J. Roderick opt out for the end of the season. Those four were projected to be anchors of the 2020 secondary, which struggled through much of the season.

Remaining scholarship defensive backs on South Carolina’s roster:

-Jaylin Dickeson

-Cam Smith

-Joey Hunter

-Dominick Hill

-John Dixon

-O’Donnell Fortune

- Jaylan Foster

-Darius Rush

Incoming signee

-Marcellas Dial