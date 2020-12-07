Live video, updates: Shane Beamer introduced as South Carolina’s new football coach

South Carolina welcomes Shane Beamer, its 36th head football coach in program history. Beamer, USC athletic director Ray Tanner and school President Bob Caslen are all taking part in a 2 p.m. Monday introductory press conference. Follow along here for live video and updates.

Beamer praises USC fans, Williams-Brice atmosphere

Shane Beamer: “The atmosphere, the electricity, the passion of the crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium is second to none. I’m so excited about getting back out there, running out to 2001, listening to Sandstorm and all the different amazing traditions we have here at Carolina with the greatest fan base in the nation.”

Shane Beamer calls job a ‘dream come true’

“Today’s an absolute dream come true,” Shane Beamer said. Said he wishes he wasn’t starting at a screen of people on Zoom and everyone could be together in person.

Shane Beamer thanks former Gamecocks

Beamer said that, while he “would’ve been crushed” if he didn’t get this job, he said the process was worth it to have former players call him out of the blue and tell him how much he meant to him — guys like Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore, Alshon Jeffrey. A number of former South Carolina players lobbied publicly and privately for Beamer to get the head coaching job for the Gamecocks. To that, Beamer said: “This is your program. I’m honored to be your head football coach. You are always welcome here.”

Shane Beamer thanks Will Muschamp

In his remarks, Beamer said: “I want to thank coach Will Muschamp and the contributions he made to this program, certainly a class individual and somebody I have a lot of respect for that advanced this program and tried to do it for the right reasons.”

Muschamp was fired Nov. 15 toward the end of his fifth season as USC’s coach.

Tanner calls Beamer a relationship-builder

USC athletic director Ray Tanner said it feels like just yesterday Shane Beamer was on campus as a Gamecocks assistant. Says he made a large impact in his time here, built a lot of relationships. “The affinity that he has for this school, he has a tremendous desire to be here. It has been evident for a long time. ... For a long time, he’s been preparing to be a head coach,” Tanner said.

Tanner on Beamer’s lack of head-coaching experience. “I’m the least bit concerned. He’s prepared for this day.”

Calsen praises Beamer

School president Bob Caslen called Monday “a day of great promise” and said he was excited that Beamer was part of the Gamecock family again. Monday was Caslen’s first day back at work after he was isolated from testing positive for COVID-19. He was confident that Beamer would raise the Gamecocks to a championship-level team. Athletic director Ray Tanner said Caslen never missed a chance to meet with a coach candidate during the search process. (Caslen did so virtually.)