Hall of Famer Frank Beamer will be around South Carolina ‘a lot’, Shane Beamer says

There’s no denying South Carolina football’s new head coach, Shane Beamer, brings a famous last name to Columbia; his father Frank Beamer is a Hall of Fame coach himself, having built Virginia Tech into a successful program over the course of nearly 40 seasons.

But Shane is not just bringing the name of Beamer to the Gamecocks — he’ll be bringing the legend himself to help out around the program.

In his introductory press conference Monday, Shane Beamer said during the course of a five-and-a-half-hour interview with athletics director Ray Tanner, assistant AD Chance Miller and president Bob Caslen that he pledged that should he get the job, his father would be around and involved in the program.

Frank Beamer hadn’t actually agreed to that, and after the interview, Shane said he had to call his dad and tell him he had promised his involvement. But the elder Beamer was on board, Shane said. And as the younger coach works to rebuild South Carolina, he said he’s “pretty confident you’ll be seeing him a lot.”

Shane didn’t say exactly Frank’s role will be within the program — as an analyst, coach or simply a mentor and resource.

But Beamer has a recent example of a former coach being around a program — he comes to South Carolina from Oklahoma, where retired Sooners coach Bob Stoops recently came back to help on the field in practice.

Frank Beamer was famous at VT for playing “Beamer Ball,” a style of play defined by opportunistic special teams and tough, gritty offense and defense. And while that moniker might not follow Shane to South Carolina, he pledged that style and spirit will come with him and his father.