South Carolina’s top tackler moving on, declares for NFL Draft

One of the most vocal, productive players for South Carolina football’s defense is moving on to the pro ranks.

Junior linebacker Ernest Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Georgia native twice led the Gamecocks, as a sophomore and junior, and emerged as an emotional leader in the locker room over that time as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.

