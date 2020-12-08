South Carolina’s Shi Smith makes his NFL draft decision official

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith made his plans somewhat clear when he walked on senior day. Then his coach, Mike Bobo, shared his plans publicly.

And Tuesday night, the Gamecocks senior said his goodbye.

The Union County product could have come back for one season, owing to the NCAA’s altered rule during the Coronavirus pandemic. But after four years in Columbia, Smith is moving on and declaring for the NFL draft.

Smith worked his way back from a concussion to play his final college game on Saturday.

He finished his career with 174 catches, 2,204 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a senior he often carried South Carolina’s passing game, catching 57 passes for 633 yards and four scores.

Through this week, Smith is third in the SEC in catches and eighth in yards. He’s fourth in Gamecocks history in total catches and eighth in receiving yards.

Smith was a four-year starter and posted more than 400 yards in each of his seasons. His most productive year was 2018, when he posted 673 yards and four scores on 45 catches in 12 games.