Live updates: Gamecocks, Shane Beamer add 2021 signees in early signing period

College football’s early signing period officially opens Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stretch in which class of 2021 recruits can make commitments official and sign with programs. While the traditional “National Signing Day” still takes place in February, the early period is when most of the action happens — more than 80% of prospects in last year’s class signed in December, per CBS Sports.

At South Carolina, though, things are likely to look a little different this Wednesday. New coach Shane Beamer has been on the job less than two weeks and hasn’t hired any coordinators or assistants. With so much uncertainty, it’s not surprising that the Gamecocks currently only have 10 players committed in the class of 2021. Of those 10, seven are expected to sign Wednesday — last year, that number was 17.

Right now, South Carolina’s class ranks 92nd nationally and 14th in the SEC according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Still, you never know what could happen — things tend to get a little crazy around this time of year. With that in mind, here’s a list of South Carolina’s current commits, with the time of their signing ceremonies, if known, in parentheses.

Signing Wednesday

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman, Fairburn, Georgia (7:30 a.m.)

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver, Rock Hill, South Carolina (10:30 a.m.)

Caleb McDowell — running back, Leesburg, Georgia (1:30 p.m.)

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver, Alabaster, Alabama (3 p.m.)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback, Dacula, Georgia (4 p.m.)

Marcellas Dial — defensive back, Milledgeville, Georgia (4 p.m.)

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman, Goldsboro, North Carolina (Details not worked out yet)

Signing plans unclear

Derwin Burgess Jr. — wide receiver, Riverdale, Georgia

Not signing until February

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman, Marion, South Carolina

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman, Birmingham, Alabama

Note: All star ratings are based off the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all major networks’ rankings.

Colton Gauthier, QB

Three stars | 6-foot-3, 205 pounds | Dacula, Georgia

The Gamecocks’ lone signal caller in the class, Gauthier comes from Hebron Christian Academy and is the 23rd-ranked pro-style passer in the class, per 247Sports. He passed for more than 2,000 yards in each of his last three high school seasons, racking 61 touchdowns in that span against 34 interceptions, with a 54.7% completion rate.