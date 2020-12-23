Erik Kimrey leaving Hammond to join Beamer’s South Carolina staff, sources say

Erik Kimrey has been one of the most successful high school football coaches in South Carolina for more than a decade. Now, Kimrey will get a chance to coach college football at his alma mater.

According to multiple sources, Kimrey is expected to join Shane Beamer’s staff at South Carolina after a dominant run at Hammond School in Columbia. He will be an on-field coach and likely work with USC’s tight ends. Bobby Bentley was the Gamecocks’ tight ends coach last year and it’s unclear if Bentley will have a role under Beamer.

According to sources, Kimrey told his Hammond players on Wednesday that he is stepping down for another job. Kimrey’s hire is expected to be approved by the USC board of trustees next month.

Hammond athletic director Jeff Barnes declined to comment when reached by The State on Wednesday.

Kimrey led Hammond to its fourth consecutive S.C. Independent Schools Association Class 3A championship this year with a 26-6 win over Laurence Manning on Nov 20. Under Kimrey, the Skyhawks won 12 state titles in 17 seasons.

Kimrey was the head coach of several current Gamecocks, including five-star Jordan Burch and four-star Alex Huntley. Because Kimrey’s hire is an on-field position, it won’t be against the NCAA rule that went into effect in 2017 that said an “institution shall not employ an individual associated with the prospective student-athlete in any athletics department non-coaching staff position or in a strength and conditioning staff position.”

Kimrey was a standout at Dutch Fork High School where he played for his father Bill Kimrey. He played at South Carolina for Lou Holtz from 2000-02 and was a grad assistant under Holtz for two years before being hired at Hammond in 2004 at the age of 24.

Kimrey is known in Gamecock history for throwing the “the fade” against Mississippi State on Sept. 23, 2000. Kimrey, a backup quarterback, was inserted in the game when starting quarterback Phil Petty came up limping after a third-and-10 play on the MSU 25.

Then-USC offensive coordinator Todd Fitch asked Kimrey which play he liked in the situation and Kimrey told him “18,” which was a fade route down the left sideline to receiver Jermale Kelly. Kimrey threw a high, accurate strike that landed in Kelly’s hands for a touchdown and a 20-19 lead. USC added a field goal to win 23-19.

Les Carroll made a 30-minute documentary called The Fade that aired on SCETV in 2017.

“Listen, that’s one of the best memories of my life. It changed my life,” Kimrey said in 2017. “... It was a moment in history; you felt the (USC) program turning that season. And it made a difference in my career, gave me an opportunity to do what I feel I was born to do — coach.”

In addition to Kimrey’s coaching duties, he also has co-hosted The Extra Point on 107.5 FM along with Pearson Fowler. Kimrey also has hosted a weekly “Fade In” podcast during football season to talk about Gamecock football and other topics.

Kimrey’s departure means there is four high school football openings in the Midlands with White Knoll, Ben Lippen and Richland Northeast being the other.