No bowl for Gamecocks after COVID-19 issues arise

South Carolina’s football program managed to dodge any cancellations or postponements through the regular season, a feat accomplished by only two SEC programs.

But the Gamecocks’ first game lost during the coronavirus pandemic will cost them a chance to play in a bowl.

The Gamecocks will not take part in Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl and have paused team activities because of the impacts of COVID-19, South Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon.

“The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.”

A source told The State that every offensive coach except for Mike Bobo was in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols. USC playing in the game at all was already an oddity, as the team went 2-8 and finished with the second-worst record in the Southeastern Conference.

The cancellation likely sends the players home for holidays and ends most of the 2020 coaching staff’s responsibilities. A few coaches are expected to be retained as the Shane Beamer era fully begins.

The team opened the week with just more than 50 scholarship players practicing.

The Gamecocks were set to face UAB for the fourth time in program history. College football insider Brett McMurphy reported via Twitter that the Gasparilla Bowl is likely to be canceled “unless ESPN can move other bowl teams around.” The bowl itself said it was “working on the next steps” in regards to the game.

Tennessee also had its participation in a bowl game canceled by a spate of COVID tests, including a positive for coach Jeremy Pruitt. Army took the Vols’ place in the Liberty Bowl and will play West Virginia.

“I am proud of this team,” Tanner said in the statement. “Their commitment to represent their program and university, themselves, their families, and their coaches, is second to none. With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff, and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021 and we’re excited about the future.”

South Carolina 2020 football results, scores

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11

Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Nov. 7: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Nov. 14: Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42

Nov. 21: Missouri 17, South Carolina 10

Nov. 28: Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Dec. 5: Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Dec. 26: vs. UAB in Gasparilla Bowl (USC pulls out)