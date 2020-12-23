Parker White announces his plans for the 2021 season. (Hint: It’s good news for USC)

On a day where the transfer portal claimed two from the South Carolina football roster, the Gamecocks got some good news.

Senior starting kicker Parker White announced on Twitter and Instagam he will return for another season, a move made possible with the NCAA waiving a year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic.

White posted this to his Instagram page Wednesday night: “Jason Aldean said it best, ‘We Back.’ 2021 let’s get it, here’s to a better year, it’s only up from here.”

He can do this because of an NCAA rule change during the pandemic that gave every player another year of eligibility. He walked on senior day, which often indicates a player will not return.

A product of Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, White has been the program’s starting kicker for almost four full seasons. He hit 56 percent of his field goal attempts this season while dealing with a hip issue.

With 290 career points, Fry ranks third all-time on the program’s scoring list. He sits 69 points behind Elliott Fry on the list, and is coming off a 59-point season.

This year, he was 11-for-19, but 0-for-4 on kicks 50 yards or longer. He hit better than 81 percent of his kicks as a redshirt sophomore and junior.

He redshirted during the 2016 season, then moved past a struggling Alex Woznick to take the starting spot in 2017.

South Carolina roster tracker

Not coming back, or likely not coming back

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

Transfer portal

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back

Could be coming back (12)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

Seniors who announced they will return (1)

Parker White — kicker (Walked on senior day)