The swing scholarships that could affect the future of the Gamecocks’ football roster

Simply put, it’s very hard to nail down an exact total for what South Carolina football’s scholarship situation looks like.

Everyone could come back, but many will not. Some seniors walked on senior day, usually a sign they will be gone, but are coming back. Some didn’t walk but also might be gone. Then there’s a set of players who opted out for COVID reasons, who would be able to come back, even if the sense through much of the year was that they were not likely to return.

And that’s before two players put their name in the transfer portal on Wednesday, which likely means they’re gone. Then later in the evening, Parker White, who walked on senior day, decided he’s coming back for Year 6 of college.

It’s confusing to say the least.

So let’s look at the group. Right now there are 59 players returning on scholarship, including White, assuming someone like J.J. Enagbare doesn’t have the sudden urge to go pro. The Gamecocks added eight signees and should add T.J. Sanders and Isaiah Norris on the February signing day.

That gets the team to 69 scholarships, with the ability to add 11 or so new scholarship players, with a cap of 25.

But there are several sets of players in limbo whose decisions could fill out the roster. At the moment, anyone who leaves doesn’t open up a new spot.

Seniors who walked on senior day

With White announcing, this group is down to four. A university official confirmed this group does not count against the 85-man overall scholarship limit, which helps the roster overall. Will Register seems likely to move on at this point, as does Adam Prentice. Keir Thomas and Chandler Farrell both could return. Nick Muse said he could stay or go, though Bobby Bentley would keep him around.

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Nick Muse — tight end

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day

These players again don’t count against a total of 85. At the moment, it seems promising that most will stay, give or take Hill perhaps not wanting to stay for a sixth year of college

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

The opt outs

This set of players is very much in limbo and where things get a little interesting. Roderick struggled last season and opted out after former coach Will Muschamp’s firing. If he wants to come back, there might not be much choice with how thin the defensive back room is. Davis and Smith both battled injuries, but the Gamecocks could use any bodies at receiver with the hope something clicks. Fox would likely be another available body at a position where the team is retaining some depth.

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

The batch of seniors and Roderick (maybe Smith if he can finally get his knee right) make up a group that can either have an impact or potentially competently fill roles at worst. If many don’t return, it will be a tall order to fill their spots and make every choice to fill one of the remaining scholarship spots that much more crucial.