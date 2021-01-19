Ryan Hilinski announces transfer to Big Ten program

Ryan Hilinski is headed to Big Ten country.

The former South Carolina quarterback, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 30, announced Tuesday evening on social media that he is heading to Northwestern.

“Life’s journey has unexpected peaks and valleys. I am thankful for every step I’ve been able to take. I am grateful for my amazing family and all of those that have helped me along the way as I chase my dreams,” Hilinski wrote in his announcement. “I’m excited to begin this next chapter at Northwestern University.”

"I couldn't be more excited and grateful for this opportunity. Go Cats!"

Hilinski started 11 games for South Carolina as a freshman in 2019. But this past season, he lost out on a quarterback competition to graduate transfer Collin Hill and wound up only throwing six passes all year. Late in the year, the quarterback position was reopened ahead of a Nov. 14 game against Ole Miss, but then-offensive coordinator Mike Bobo ultimately chose Hill again as the starter. The next week, Hill was benched for true freshman Luke Doty.

Hilinski did not play in the final two games, both blowout losses that were well out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Hilinski, a pro-style passer, was ranked the No. 64 player in the country when he joined the Gamecocks to much fanfare in the 2019 signing class. He was thrown into action quickly and was up and down in Year 1 as a starter.

He will have four years to play three seasons at his new school.

Hilinski committed to the Gamecocks a few months after quarterback coach Dan Werner joined the staff. A product of California with two older brothers who played quarterback, Hilinski had gone through the suicide of his older brother Tyler, who played at Washington State and whose death sent shockwaves nationally.

“This has been the hardest decision I have had to make in my entire life,” Hilinski posted in a message to social media Wednesday. “It pains me writing this letter knowing what I am leaving behind. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to fulfill the promise I made to myself and my brother.”

Hilinski was oft personable, appearing regularly at public events, offering counsel to others going through tragedy and helping his family’s foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, an organization aimed at helping raise awareness for student-athlete mental health issues.

On the field, Hilinski started South Carolina’s final 11 games of 2019 after senior starter Jake Bentley broke a bone in his foot on the final play of the opener. Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019, but was forced to attempt more than 400 passes and only put up 5.8 yards per attempt.

