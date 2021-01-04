Gamecocks get good news as Nick Muse announces decision for 2021 season

South Carolina’s offense got a major boost for 2021 on Monday, as tight end Nick Muse announced he’ll be returning to the Gamecocks.

Muse, a senior, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver granting players a year of eligibility back. He transferred to Carolina after two seasons at FCS William & Mary and quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers at his position.

With his return, Muse figures to be one of the top pass-catching options for new coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks next season.

“There is an opportunity for greatness here at USC. I believe in what coach Beamer is bringing to the program and I want to be a part of it,” Muse said in a statement posted to social media. “That is why I will be returning for my extra year of eligibility.”

This past year, Muse was second on the team this past year in receptions and yards, behind only senior wide receiver Shi Smith. His 30 catches and 425 yards were well ahead of the next-leading option, sophomore running back Kevin Harris, and more than triple the output of any tight end.

Muse came to the Gamecocks as a junior in 2019 and received a waiver from the NCAA to become immediately eligible before the second game of the season. In eight games, he caught 17 passes for 158 yards before tearing his ACL against Vanderbilt.

This past December, Muse participated in Senior Day activities before posting a career performance of eight catches, 131 yards and one touchdown against Georgia. After the game, he said he was undecided on whether he would return or not but publicly campaigned for his position coach, Bobby Bentley, to be retained by the next coach, saying he would come back if Bentley stayed.

Beamer wound up hiring former South Carolina QB Erik Kimrey to coach tight ends instead, and in his introductory press conference, Kimrey indicated he had spoken with Muse and was confident that he would return. But Muse himself had not made any public declaration until Monday.

Time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/4A7T1B8pDo — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) January 4, 2021