South Carolina defender, former four-star recruit, hits transfer portal

Another South Carolina defensive player is leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Anderson, a former four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, USC officials confirmed Tuesday night.

Anderson appeared in four games this season and had three tackles. He appeared one game as a freshman and redshirted.

Anderson was a four-star recruit out of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His defense allowed 7.3 points per game, and a total of seven combined points in the final four games of the playoff.

He dislocated his elbow in Week 1 in his senior season in high school but still posted 60 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and three sacks.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
