South Carolina defender, former four-star recruit, hits transfer portal

Another South Carolina defensive player is leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Anderson, a former four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, USC officials confirmed Tuesday night.

Anderson appeared in four games this season and had three tackles. He appeared one game as a freshman and redshirted.

Anderson was a four-star recruit out of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His defense allowed 7.3 points per game, and a total of seven combined points in the final four games of the playoff.

He dislocated his elbow in Week 1 in his senior season in high school but still posted 60 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and three sacks.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end