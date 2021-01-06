In-state Gamecock tight end enters transfer portal

South Carolina redhsirt freshman tight end Keshawn Toney is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

A USC spokesperson confirmed the move of Toney’s departure on Tuesday. He is the ninth Gamecock player to leave the program over the past few months.

Toney, who played at Williston-Elko High School, played in five games this season but didn’t catch a pass. He appeared in four games as a freshman and caught one pass.

247Sports ranked Toney as a three-star prospect. He was two-way standout, 2018 Shrine Bowl selection and was a early enrollee at USC.

Toney picked the Gamecocks over Charlotte, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and South Carolina State.

Toney’s depearture leaves the Gamecocks with five returners at tight end. Nick Muse announced earlier this week he would return for a senior season.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (Going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Keshawn Toney - redshirt freshman tight end