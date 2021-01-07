Gamecocks land second transfer commitment in one day from FCS linebacker 

South Carolina football picked up its second transfer of the day Thursday when linebacker Daryl “Debo” Williams committed to the Gamecocks.

Williams joins Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding, who pledged to USC earlier in the day.

“I want to thank The University of Delaware for the opportunity they have given me, I’m nothing but grateful,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “However, things have shifted in my life and with much prayer and God’s guidance I will be continuing my athletic career at The University of South Carolina.”

God told me follow my dreams, so I’m on the way @GamecockFB #iplayforhim pic.twitter.com/uKpGYqDTon — Darryl Debo Williams (@Debowilliams13) January 7, 2021

Williams will have four years of eligibility left. He signed with Delaware in December of 2019 over Elon and UMass coming out of Smyrna High in Delaware but never played a game.

Delaware, an FCS school, didn’t have a season this fall because of COVID-19. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star recruit coming out of high school and he was the top-ranked recruit in the state.

At Smyrna, Williams set a school record with 153 tackles, 32 of which were TFLs, in addition to eight sacks. For his career, Williams had almost 500 tackles and was a three-time all-state selection and was the state’s defensive player of the year.