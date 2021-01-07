Beamer, USC land commitment from New Orleans defender

South Carolina football’s busy day of recruiting continued Thursday night.

The Gamecocks landed their third commit of the day when Louisiana linebacker Kolbe Fields committed to Shane Beamer’s squad. He joins Georgia Southern transfer Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding, and Delaware transfer Darryl “Debo” Williams as others who committed earlier in the day. All three are on the defensive side of the ball.

“IM DONE, let’s get to work now,” Fields posted on Twitter announcing his commitment.

IM DONE, let’s get to work now ️ pic.twitter.com/87KvQL0rSe — ️ (@therealkolbe) January 8, 2021

Fields committed to Oklahoma State and later to Memphis this summer but decommitted from the Tigers. He was offered by South Carolina last month.

“I was excited,” Fields said after the offer. “That was my first SEC offer. I was ecstatic. I told him, ‘I appreciate you so much.’ I can’t tell you how many times I thanked him and the whole coaching staff. This is almost life-saving.”

247Sports the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Fields as a three-start prospect and 28th ranked player in Louisiana. He had 58 tackles, 6 for loss and two sacks this season for Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans.

As a junior, Fields had 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.