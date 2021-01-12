First look: The ‘aggressive’ defense you’ll see at USC under Clayton White

South Carolina football has a new defensive coordinator in Clayton White, and with him could come a new scheme that Gamecocks might remember from back in the Steve Spurrier days.

That would be a 4-2-5 formation — four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs — a system White ran in his previous job at Western Kentucky. While he told reporters Monday that he’ll have to consider USC’s personnel before he makes any call on a base defense, he talked a lot about his history with the scheme and what makes it work.

The 4-2-5 scheme is the same used by former Gamecocks defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson and is akin to a “nickel” package on defense that is increasingly common in college football to counter spread offenses with three or more receiving options.

For White, the advantage the scheme gives the defense is the speed with which it allows players to play — quick decisions and reactions are key to making it work.

“It’s a multiple, aggressive scheme that allows our players to play fast, allows our defensive line to attack up front, allows our linebackers to be downhill and read great keys, and they have an opportunity to play fast,” White said. “Our DBs are going to be up close in coverage. Our DBs ... when they’re blitzing, they’re going to be blitzing with a purpose. So that’s kind of the mindset.”

White also pointed out that things can be shifted as needed to look more like a 4-3 or a 3-4 formation depending on the team’s best players and what the opposing offense is doing. At the heart of it all is versatility, or “being multiple.”

For example, in Johnson’s scheme there was a “Spur” position — one of the five defensive backs was actually a safety/linebacker hybrid, capable of sliding into the box and defending the run but also able to match up in coverage.

In some schemes, the hybrid position isn’t one of the five defensive backs, it’s one of the two linebackers. In Notre Dame’s base 4-2-5 scheme this past season, All-American Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played “Rover,” ranging all over the field. It’s a role Clemson utilized with star Isaiah Simmons too, lining him up all over to take advantage of his speed and size.

“The most important thing with a 4-2-5 is that it’s another guy that can do multiple things,” White said Monday. “So as we’re going through the process right now evaluating the roster, I’m asking that question — ‘Can he run and can he hit? Can he cover? What kind of cover guy is he?’”

In that regard, White is leaning on defensive assistants Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker to help him figure out who works best where with South Carolina’s personnel.

Two obvious candidates White might consider for that hybrid role are Jahmar Brown and R.J. Roderick, should he decide to return to USC after opting out late in 2020. Brown started his career as a linebacker but has spent time at safety as well, while Roderick has worked mostly as a safety but also spent time as a dime linebacker.

“That guy has to be a player that can do multiple things and, you know, I’m still learning names but I’m starting to feel good. We got a couple tagged on our defense that slid underneath that nickel spot that I’m excited about to see,” White said.

And depending on how White decides how to organize his defense, it could also mean changes up front, particularly with the Buck position utilized under Will Muschamp’s regime.

That hybrid defensive lineman-linebacker role could be tweaked some or become even more important. Watching film of White’s defenses at Western Kentucky, there are frequently no more than three down linemen on any given play — and often only two. That leaves two of the front four standing, seemingly placing an an emphasis on speed off the edge.

With White’s emphasis on an extra defensive back and speed up front to attack the quarterback, it’s not surprising that he consistently had Western Kentucky among the nation’s best in pass defense. In three out of his four four seasons, the Hilltoppers ranked in the top 40 in passing yards allowed per game. The one season they didn’t, 2018, also happened to be the worst scoring defense of White’s tenure.