Shane Beamer, Gamecocks officially announce new coordinators, strength coach

Shane Beamer’s staff is rounding into shape, as the South Carolina football coach officially announced hires at three crucial positions Sunday.

Marcus Satterfield will take over as the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Clayton White will assume the role of defensive coordinator, and Luke Day will serve as the team’s strength and conditioning coach. There had been reports of all three hirings over the past few days.

Satterfield comes to the Gamecocks with more than 20 years of coaching experience, including this past season with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers as assistant offensive line coach. He and Beamer worked together as graduate assistants at Tennessee for one season, before Satterfield went on to work at Tennessee Tech, Temple and Baylor, the latter two stops under head coach Matt Ruhle, who brought him to the NFL when he became coach of the Panthers.

“I’ve known Marcus for nearly 20 years since we were graduate assistants together,” Beamer said in a statement released Sunday. “He has a brilliant offensive mind and brings experience from both the collegiate and professional levels.”

White arrives in Columbia from Western Kentucky, where he spent the past four years as defensive coordinator. In three of those seasons, he was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Under him, the Hilltoppers produced top-30 offenses each of the past two seasons.

“I’ve had my eye on Clayton for a long time,” Beamer said in a statement. “He was a great player in college and had some time in the NFL. He’s been part of good programs and has a high level of success, most recently at Western Kentucky. He’s from North Carolina and has a lot of ties to the region. He had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but he wants to be at South Carolina and we’re happy to have him.”

White played three years in the NFL with the New York Giants (2001-02) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003).

White had previous coaching stops at N.C. State, UConn and Stanford as well, primarily coaching defensive backs but also working with running backs and special teams at different times. At Stanford, he worked with future NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman.

Finally, Day comes to South Carolina from Marshall, where he spent four years over two stints with the Thundering Herd. He’s also spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints and worked one season at Colorado.

“Luke comes highly recommended from people I trust,” Beamer said in a statement. “I spoke to a lot of strength coaches about our position and after spending 90 minutes on the phone with him, there was no doubt in my mind he was the best candidate by far. He has a great vision for developing the players, both in strength and conditioning and in the mental aspects, which is critical.”

With Satterfield, White and Day in the fold, Beamer has just two major roles left to fill on his staff — the offensive line coach and the defensive backs coach.