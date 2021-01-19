At least one USC opt-out is set to return to the Gamecocks for the 2021 season

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday he didn’t anticipate any more departures from the Gamecocks’ roster as the team prepares for the start of spring practice in two months.

That would seemingly include the players who opted out of the 2020 season, particularly a key defensive back in junior R.J. Roderick.

Roderick opted out late in the season after former coach Will Muschamp was fired, but he never entered the transfer portal and remains on the team’s roster, a team spokesman confirmed. The State has been told Roderick plans to stay with the program moving forward.

In addition to Roderick, wide receiver opt-outs OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis also remain on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed. Beamer has not confirmed they will return.

On the other hand, Beamer kept it short Tuesday when asked if he has had any further conversations with quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who entered the transfer portal three weeks ago but has not committed to a new school yet, simply replying “No.”

Hilinski is the only remaining player from South Carolina who has entered the transfer portal and not committed to a new school. Tight end KeShawn Toney announced his pledge to Chattanooga on Tuesday on Instagram.

Seven other former Gamecock players have also transferred and landed at other schools, while Beamer has welcomed five incoming transfers to USC in defensive lineman Keem Green, pass rusher Jordan Strachan, linebacker Darryl Williams, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown and defensive back David Spaulding.

Moving forward, Beamer indicated that South Carolina may continue to look to the transfer portal.

“We still have scholarships available. We’re going to continue to add depth to this roster, there’s no doubt about it,” Beamer said.

In addition to players, Beamer also has to look for an offensive line coach to round out his staff, a process he said Tuesday was “getting close” to being completed. He and new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield have discussed candidates they each have worked with before, and there has been “a lot of interest,” Beamer said.