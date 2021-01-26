Gamecocks to hire key recruiting staffer away from Big Ten program, reports say

South Carolina has closed in on a potential replacement for a key recruiting position.

According to multiple reports, Shane Beamer is set to hire Maryland director of recruiting operations Taylor Edwards to the Gamecocks’ staff. AL.com’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report the hire.

Here are five quick facts to know about Edwards.

1. He’d replace Drew Hughes

Beamer has been on the lookout for someone like Edwards to replace Drew Hughes, who was South Carolina’s director of player personnel before he left to go to Texas. While Edwards’ exact job title with USC is unknown at the moment, Hughes helped oversee on-campus recruiting efforts, with primary focus on official and unofficial visits, game day recruiting programming, junior days and other events for the Gamecocks. He was also crucial in gathering and sorting through film for coaches to look at.

2. Background with Nick Saban

At Maryland, Edwards worked with head coach Mike Locksley. The two had worked together previously at Alabama, where Edwards was a member of Nick Saban’s recruiting staff and Locksley was an on-field assistant for the legendary coach.

3. Ties to USC assistant Justin Stepp

In between his time at Alabama and Maryland, Edwards spent a season as director of recruiting at Arkansas, where he worked alongside current Gamecocks wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. And just as Stepp has developed a reputation for being “relentless” on the recruiting trail, Edwards helped produce at a high level with the Razorbacks as well. In his one year there, he helped build a 2019 class that ranked in the top 25 nationally.

4. High-level recruiting at Maryland

At Maryland, Edwards has been instrumental in a recruiting surge for the Terrapins. After ranking 31st nationally with its 2020 class, Maryland spiked to No. 18 in 2021 and nabbed a major prize in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. In addition to Lewis, the Terrapins got four four-star recruits, including two in the top 125 of 247Sports’ Composite ratings. And their 2022 class is already off to a good start, with five commitments.

5. Time with the other Gamecocks

Edwards is no stranger to Gamecocks. He got his start with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as an assistant in personnel and operations. He’s also had stops at Troy and Samford.