USC nabs walk-on commitment from three-star recruit, son of former Gamecock

South Carolina picked a commitment for a preferred walk-on spot Thursday night from the son of a former Gamecock player.

IMG Academy offensive lineman Colin Henrich announced he would walk on with USC. Henrich is the son of Chuck Henrich, who played for USC in the 1990s. The Gamecocks offered Collin back in 2018. Some of his other offers include Army, Buffalo, Massachusetts and Old Dominion.

Colin Henrich, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, played last season at national powerhouse IMG Academy after transferring from St. John’s High in Washington, DC. High school football in the DC area was canceled because of COVID-19 so Henrich decided to his finish his career elsewhere.

“They say treat football like a business, and that’s what I had to do. The first two to three days were hard. It definitely was like leaving family, but sometimes you have to leave family to get better,” Henrich told NBC Sports in Washington about the move. “I support those guys 110% in everything they do. I wish coach Pat Ward the best; that’s like my brother, so it was hard at first and it really messed with my mind and my heart. But once I got the emotions out of the way, I saw this is what I needed to do to propel myself forward for the next 10-15 years, so it was just a business decision.”

IMG finished 8-0 and played a national schedule, winning the GEICO Nationals championships.

At St. John’s, Henrich played with Demon Clowney, a cousin of former Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney.

Being a preferred walk-on guarantees a recruit a spot on the roster but no financial assistance to start his college career. He can also enroll and participate in preseason workouts at the same time as scholarship athletes.