Former Gamecock tight end Jared Cook lands with AFC West squad, reports say

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook catches touchdown pass first quarter from quarterback Drew Brees.

Jared Cook is headed back out west for his next NFL stop.

The former South Carolina tight end is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the San Diego Chargers, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers will be Cook’s sixth NFL team. He has been with New Orleans the past two seasons. He previously played on the West Coast with the Oakland Raiders from 2017-18.

Cook will fill a need by the Chargers, who lost Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots earlier this week. He caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns this year for the Saints.

In his career, he has 505 catches for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns. Cook was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019.