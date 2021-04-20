Report: South Carolina reschedules final 2020 nonconference game canceled by COVID-19

South Carolina has added a future date to its 2025 calendar.

The Gamecocks’ contest against Coastal Carolina that was initially planned for the 2020 season has been rescheduled for Nov. 22, 2025, a spokesman for Coastal confirmed Tuesday.

According to a report by FBSschedules.com, South Carolina is expected to pay Coastal Carolina $1.4 million for the trip to Williams-Brice Stadium, the same amount it initially agreed to pay Coastal for the 2020 game.

South Carolina and CCU’s initial meeting in 2020 was canceled after the Southeastern Conference went to a 10-game, conference-only scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gamecocks’ other nonconference games slated for the 2020 campaign against Wofford and East Carolina were previously rescheduled for 2024 and 2027, respectively.

South Carolina’s 2025 nonconference schedule will now include a meeting with Virginia Tech in Atlanta as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, a trip to Appalachian State and home games against Coastal and Clemson.

The Gamecocks and Chanticleers previously met in 2013 and 2018. Both games were played in Columbia and South Carolina outscored Coastal by a combined score of 119-25 over those contests.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 2-8 season that saw head coach Will Muschamp fired with three games left to play. The Chanticleers, meanwhile, concluded their year 11-1 with their lone loss coming to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.