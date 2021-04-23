Marcus Satterfield wants 2019 LSU-esque role for Gamecocks running backs

If college football offenses are an imitation game, South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is drawing from the top.

Satterfield, who came to Columbia from the Carolina Panthers, said in recent days he wants the Gamecocks’ offense to mimic the system of former LSU assistant and current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, albeit in a brand more tailored to what South Carolina possesses.

Unfamiliar with Brady’s system? Here’s a refresher: In 2019, Brady and LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger guided the Tigers offense to the nation’s best marks in passing offense, yards per game and points per game.

LSU outscored opponents 726-328 en route to the national title with a collection talent that included Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson — the runner up for 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Trying to mimic Joe’s offense, we’ll never do that,” Satterfield conceded during his Thursday press conference. “I mean we’ll try, but they had some really, really, really good dudes playing that year. But it’s going to resemble it and the philosophy and the foundation is definitely going to look a lot like LSU did that year.”

Should Satterfield’s unit take even a slight step toward looking like what LSU did during its championship run, USC’s talented running backs figure to factor into that success.

Coming off a season in which he led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per game and his 15 touchdowns finished second behind only Alabama’s Najee Harris, junior Kevin Harris has garnered the bulk of first-team reps this spring.

Harris hasn’t been immune to growing pains in a new system, but the competitiveness that helped him to the top of the heap among a talented class of SEC rushers a season ago remains.

Head coach Shane Beamer explained Tuesday how Harris was challenged by the coaching staff to bounce back from a Saturday session where he had some plays, “that he probably would like to have back.” Rather than sulk at the offering, Harris inserted himself into special teams drills Monday and noticeably flew around the field.

“Regardless of what anybody did last year, we’re competing our butts off in spring practice every single day,” Beamer said, “and Kevin knows that.”

Behind Harris, senior ZaQuandre White and redshirt freshman MarShawn Lloyd should spell the presumed starter in spurts. White, a one-time Florida State signee, has recorded just 59 yards on 16 carries in his one season with South Carolina, but gives the Gamecocks a bigger body at 6-foot, 210 pounds compared to the 5-foot-9 Lloyd and 5-foot-10 Harris.

More recently, White has taken on a deeper maturity within his role. Satterfield told reporters Thursday he challenged White to give a presentation on ball security in an offensive meeting. White returned with a PowerPoint presentation complete with photos of Satterfield yelling and carrying examples from Gamecocks running backs coach Montario Hardesty’s career at Tennessee.

“He’s really taken ownership of his ball security,” Satterfield said of White. “He’s done a really nice job. He’s been very productive. He shows up every day. He’s tough. He doesn’t miss a rep. He’s accountable. He catches the ball well out of the backfield. He’s got unbelievable energy.”

Lloyd is the unicorn of South Carolina’s 2021 tailback equation. Rated as the No. 43 player in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite, the former DeMatha High School (Maryland) star was shelved a season ago after he tore his ACL on the second day of fall camp.

Lloyd hasn’t been a full participant in spring practices — though he did perform a backflip at a recent practice — but his game-changing pace and recruiting evaluations suggest he would’ve been a factor during Will Muschamp’s final season at the helm if not for injury.

“You can definitely tell he’s ready to get back out there,” Beamer said, “and we’re definitely ready to have him back.”

Edwards-Helaire finished the 2019 campaign with 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, while adding another 453 yards and a score on 55 receptions. Given the depth South Carolina has at tailback heading into 2021, it’s unlikely one player garners that many touches to himself. But if Satterfield has his way, Harris, White and Lloyd will combine for an equally dynamic matchup.

“We have guys that we can hand the ball off to 35 times per game; we have guys that we can throw the ball out of the backfield and use as receiver types as well,” Satterfield said. “... I think that group, as far as getting your best guys on the field, can allow you do do some personnel groupings to get multiple backs out there at a time ‘cause they do catch the ball so well and they are so explosive with the ball in their hands.”