Live updates from Shane Beamer’s first spring game as South Carolina football coach

It’s Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are facing ... themselves. The USC football’s team’s annual Garnet and Black spring game was moved ahead a day because of Saturday’s rainy weather. The intrasquad matchup wraps up Shane Beamer’s first spring as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Greg Hadley are at Williams-Brice to bring you updates.

Kevin Harris, Darius Rush likely out for spring game

Starting running back Kevin Harris appears to be out for Sunday’s spring game. Harris headed onto the field in shorts and a jersey, rather than pads during pregame warmups.

Head coach Shane Beamer said earlier in the week Harris was dealing with a handful of minor injuries and had been limited in practice on Tuesday. Beamer was hopeful Harris would play this weekend.

Junior defensive back Darius Rush was also spotted in shorts and a jersey pregame. It does not appear he will play in Sunday’s spring game.

Garnet and Black end zones

As they have in previous years, the grounds crew painted one end zone garnet and the other black, with coordinating colors on the sideline. The look has earned some praise on social media, with fans recommending the team keep it into the fall.

Early crowd starts trickling in

With an hour to go before kickoff, the first groups of fans started entering the stadium — capacity is limited to 15,000 due to COVID-19 protocols, a number that was actually expanded from the previously announced figure of 9,000. Seating is general admission, with stickers on seats directing where fans are supposed to sit to maintain social distancing.

Gamecock Walk

New coach Shane Beamer got his first taste of the traditional “Gamecock Walk” before the game, walking from the team’s operations facility across Gamecock Park and into the stadium, where a collection of fans were on hand to welcome him.

South Carolina’s spring football game today: What time, channel

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (15,000 capacity)

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus