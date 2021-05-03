Gamecocks, Beamer flip commit from rival Georgia to continue recruiting hot streak

Shane Beamer and his staff are on a roll.

Monday, Beamer and Co. notched their third commitment in the last four days, flipping three-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland from Georgia.

Westmoreland is rated the No. 390 player and No. 30 outside linebacker in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks. 247Sports’ in-house ratings have him slotted as a four-star prospect and the No. 224 player in the class.

As a junior, Westmoreland accrued 84 tackles — including 23 for a loss — in 12 games at Griffin High School just outside Atlanta.

Westmoreland becomes the third player to pledge to the Gamecocks in the last four days. Four-star quarterback Braden Davis announced his commitment to South Carolina on Friday over a top seven that included Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, West Virginia and N.C. State.

Davis, rated the No. 186 player in the 2022 class and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, is the fourth four-star quarterback recruit to commit to the Gamecocks in the last six classes.

South Carolina also landed a commitment over the weekend from Washington State transfer safety Tyrese Ross. Ross, who was initially committed to Mississippi State, out of high school, is an old school, hard-hitting defensive back on the tail end of the secondary.

The Jacksonville, Florida native finished his time in Pullman with 35 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in 17 games played.

Ahead of Westmoreland’s commitment, the Gamecocks had the nation’s No. 42-ranked recruiting class and the No. 11 class in the Southeastern Conference.