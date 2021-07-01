Gamecock great, former pro wrestler Del Wilkes has died, report says

Del Wilkes, South Carolina football All-American and former professional wrestler, has died from a heart attack, according to a report from longtime wrestling writer Mike Mooneyham for the Charleston Post & Courier. He was 59 years old.

No Gamecock reached such heights in two different pursuits as Wilkes. The Columbia native and Irmo High graduate paved the way for the offense for the 1984 Black Magic team and then went on to a lucrative career as The Patriot, a star in the WCW and WWE, as well as in Japan.

“When I was a kid, there were two things — football and pro wrestling — that occupied my every waking thought,” Wilkes once said.

Wilkes played for the Gamecocks in 1980-1981 and then again in 1983-1984. He was a first-team All-American at guard during the 1984 season.

In wrestling, he trained in Columbia under women’s wrestling legend and Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah.

A family friend posted this to Facebook on Thursday afternoon: “At the request of his family, it’s with a devastated heart that I let you know Heaven gained one of the most special men I’ve ever had the honor to know today. Del Wilkes, I’ve loved you for 40 years and always will. Rest in peace, my dear friend…you’ll be missed more than you could ever know.”

A university spokesman was not able to confirm Wilkes’ death as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“As a pro wrestler from Columbia, SC and fellow Gamecock, this news is devastating,” wrestler John Skyler posted to Twitter. “Del was always a pleasant guy to be around when our paths would cross.”

Said former WCW and WWE wrestler Marc Mero on Twitter: “Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories.”

Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/zen0GSGQdd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 1, 2021 As a pro wrestler from Columbia, SC and fellow Gamecock, this news is devastating. Del was always a pleasant guy to be around when our paths would cross.



RIP @DELWILKES https://t.co/e6OHnwTEFd — Skizzyler (@TheJohnSkyler) July 1, 2021 I am sad to hear on my birthday that we have lost a friend today.

Del Wilkes, one of the best offensive lineman to ever play at South Carolina and of professional wrestling fame as the Patriot has passed away. I coached his son at BC and was honored to call him friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/D50jwZXu9A — Coach Todd Helms (@coachtoddhelms) July 1, 2021