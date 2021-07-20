Shane Beamer delivers great news on MarShawn Lloyd’s health, status

South Carolina football is nearing.

On Monday, head coach Shane Beamer, senior tight end Nick Muse and senior defensive end Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare met with reporters at SEC Media Days to discuss the offseason, the upcoming year and other varying topics from around the college football world.

Among the more pressing transactional news that came out of the annual event, Beamer said that everyone South Carolina is expecting to be with the team this fall is either on campus already or on track to be there.

Of note, Beamer said Kansas transfer Karon Prunty arrived at USC last week and should be good to go come fall camp — expected to start the first week of August. Prunty was not on South Carolina’s updated roster that was circulated Sunday afternoon.

“He’s somebody that I was aware of obviously being at Oklahoma and playing against Kansas last year and I know what talented player he is,” Beamer said. “When he went into the portal that was a big addition for us to go along with a lot of other talented guys that we have in the secondary.”

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is full-go

South Carolina is on path to having one of the most complete running back rooms in the Southeastern Conference this season, and it’ll start with a healthy MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd, who tore his ACL during fall camp last year, is full-go heading toward his second season with the Gamecocks, according to Beamer.

“MarShawn, who we have high hopes for, is fully healed and doing a great job in his rehab and is back to full strength,” Beamer said.

The former DeMatha High School standout was rated a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the class of 2020. Lloyd projects to split carries with reigning SEC rushing leader Kevin Harris and one-time Florida State running back ZaQuandre White.

“There’s a lot of guys like Marshawn Lloyd and Jaylin Dickerson that we didn’t even get to see practice during spring practice that we’re eager to see once we start up here in a few weeks,” Beamer said.

Luke Doty still No. 1 quarterback

Following South Carolina’s annual Garnet and Black spring game in April, Beamer declared redshirt freshman Luke Doty would be the Gamecocks’ No. 1 quarterback going forward. That hasn’t changed.

Beamer said Monday that Doty continues to be USC’s starter under center and that he’s continued to compete over the offseason. Doty has also been one of a handful of Gamecocks who have taken on larger leadership roles as the Sept. 4 season opener against Eastern Illinois inches closer.

“We’re about competition in this program and he’s got to continue to compete to be that guy,” Beamer said of Doty. “And he’s done nothing over the summer to change our mind in what he’s done in the way he’s going about his business.”

Doty played in eight games last season, though most of that was reserved to mop-up duty. He finished the year with 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 43 of 71 passing.

Beamer also said that St. Francis (Pennsylvania) transfer Jason Brown continues to impress. After dealing with an illness that held him out during a portion of spring ball, he’s slowly climbed the depth chart. Beamer noted he’s been running extra sprints in an effort to get in shape for the fall.

“Jason’s working his rear end off,” Beamer said.