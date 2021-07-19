Yes, USC and Shane Beamer re-created Steve Spurrier’s iconic Arby’s moment

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer finished off his first SEC Media Days appearance by paying tribute to the Head Ball Coach.

The official South Carolina football’s Twitter account posted a picture Monday evening of Beamer by a Coca-Cola drink fountain at an Arby’s in Alabama. Beamer posed for the photo with his tie unbuttoned, sunglasses on and thumbs up. USC seniors Nick Muse and Kinglsey Enagbare, who attended SEC Media Days with Beamer, are shown in background of the photo.

The photo is similar a moment captured of USC coach Steve Spurrier in 2013 after SEC Media Days.

Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney took the picture of Spurrier and posted it to his Instagram — and the photo went viral. Spurrier talked about the photo in an interview on the Jim Rome Show back in 2013.

“Jim, we were at the SEC Media Days, and we’re heading back to the airport. We were the last ones there, so it was about 6:30 or 7. There’s a little Arby’s there on the way to the airport so we just stopped in to get a sandwich. I didn’t realize Jadeveon took a picture of me, I guess, carrying my turkey breast sandwich out of there,” Spurrier said. “I usually eat Subway or Firehouse — turkey, lettuce, tomato and all that. That’s usually what I eat every day. In fact, I just had one a few minutes ago.”

Beamer coached at USC under Spurrier from 2007 to 2010.

His re-creation of the photo capped off an impressive debut for him at SEC Media Days. The first-year coach was a hit on the first day, bringing excitement and optimism to Gamecock fans for the upcoming season.

“To be here today representing the University of South Carolina, I’m very honored, very grateful and, frankly, really, really cool to be up here in front of all of you and representing our program today,” Beamer said earlier in the day.

—— Can you spot the differences between the two photos? ——

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer poses for a photo at an Arby’s in Alabama on Monday after finishing up at Southeastern Conference Media Days. It was paying homeage to what former Gamecock coach Steve Spurrier did years ago. South Carolina Football Photo