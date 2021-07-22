Former Gamecock Ernest Jones signs first NFL contract

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones walks off of the field during an NFL football practice Friday, June 4, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Former South Carolina linebacker and third-round NFL draft pick Ernest Jones agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones’ rookie contract is expected to be worth nearly $4.8 million over four years with an $840,616 signing bonus, according to Over The Cap.

Jones played inside linebacker at South Carolina for three seasons. He recorded 199 career tackles, 10.5 TFLs, two sacks and two interceptions.

The Rams selected Jones with the 103rd overall pick nearly three months ago, making him the second Gamecock to go off the board after cornerback Jaycee Horn was taken eighth.

South Carolina had four Gamecocks drafted in 2021. Wide receiver Shi Smith (Panthers) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys) were both sixth-round selections.