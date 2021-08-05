Top tailback Kevin Harris among Gamecocks not fully cleared as team starts fall camp

Kevin Harris breaks away for a 46 yard touchdown as he gained over 100 yards on the ground in the first half against Ole Miss.

South Carolina’s lead back from 2020 is still working back to full health.

Head coach Shane Beamer told reporters Thursday that junior running back Kevin Harris won’t be fully healthy for the start of fall camp when it starts Friday.

Beamer said Harris, “had a minor procedure on his back,” but that he is still on track to practice at some point in the coming weeks.

Harris finished the 2020 season with over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference performer by The Associated Press for his efforts. He did not play in the Gamecocks’ spring game.

Beamer indicated that Harris was moving around well and lobbying to practice sooner than later.

Defensive back Cam Smith aggravated his foot, Beamer said, and “had a pretty simple procedure” but is expected to be ready for the Sept. 4 season opener.

JUCO linebacker transfer Bam Martin-Scott arrived at USC so recently that he’s still working through standard medical clearances and physicals, Beamer said, before he can practice.

JUCO cornerback transfer Isaiah Norris is the only Gamecock not on campus yet, Beamer said. He’s finishing up academic work and should be at USC in the coming week, the coach said.

Others who aren’t expected to be available for various health reasons are offensive lineman Jakai Moore, running back Bruce Staley and tight end Patrick Reedy.