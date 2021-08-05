Details, timetable for Gamecocks DB Cam Smith as he recovers from foot injury

The State

South Carolina football will be without one of its key defensive cogs heading into fall camp.

Junior cornerback Cam Smith is currently battling back from a cracked bone in his left foot. Smith told reporters he had a procedure on the injury Friday.

“Right now I feel great,” he said. “I feel like if they would let me take the cast off right now I’d probably start running.”

Exactly how the injury happened was not revealed. During Thursday’s preseason media day in Columbia, Smith came and went on a scooter while his foot was wrapped in a cast.

Head coach Shane Beamer said the expectation is that Smith will be ready to practice soon and the hope is he’ll be available for the Sept. 4 opener. The coach described the surgery as “a pretty simple procedure.” Smith reiterated Beamer’s message and said he feels good as he works his way back to full health.

“He’ll be out starting practice and not fully cleared,” Beamer said. “But again, expect him to be ready for for game one.”

Smith is expected to be a major contributor for the Gamecocks in 2021 as the secondary replaces Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn. Playing alongside Horn last fall, Smith was susceptible in coverage at times but flashed playmaking ability that should make him a fixture this fall when healthy.

The Blythewood native and Westwood High grad finished the 2020 season with 16 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions in eight games played.