Four-star tight end puts South Carolina, Clemson in final four

Oscar Delp

South Carolina is still in the running for one of the nation’s elite 2022 recruits.

Four-star tight end Oscar Delp released a top four Thursday that included USC, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. Delp is rated the No. 93 player in the 2022 class per 247Sports Composite.

The Gamecocks have been a leader for Delp since the summer. The Georgia native previously visited South Carolina in late June. Delp’s mother, Mary, is also a Columbia native.

Delp has seen his name circulated around South Carolina circles incessantly. The hashtag “WewantDelp” have circled regularly from fan and coach accounts. The Cotton Gin bar in Five Points even constructed the message “Delp wanted” on its lit up marquee over the summer.

Gamecocks tight end coach Erik Kimrey has spearheaded Delp’s recruitment. James Delp, Oscar’s uncle and Mary’s brother, played for Kimrey’s father at Dutch Fork High School before going on to play at Clemson.

South Carolina currently has 16 commitments in its 2022 class and ranks No. 17 nationally according 247Sports. Four-star cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. out of Philadelphia became the Gamecocks’ highest-rated recruit of the group when he pledged to USC on July 20.

Clemson’s 2022 class sits at No. 9 nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings. The Tigers have commitments from 12 players, including five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukas and five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.